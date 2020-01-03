Make Louis Lynch a National Hero

Modern High School Old Scholars’ Association President, Cheryl Croney-Sealy said it is the desire of the association to see the founder of the Modern High School, Louis Albert Lynch become a national hero of Barbados.

This comment was made during the wreath-laying ceremony at Louis Lynch’s bust in Roebuck Street on the eve of the educator’s birthday. Recently, the MHOSA marked 50 years since his death.

A handful of members of the MHOSA attended the event including one of the oldest old scholars, 86 years old, Anita Daniel and retired teacher at the Modern High School, Consuello Lynch.

According to the MHOSA President, the late educator started the Modern High School in 1944 when he was 27 years old. Lynch who was married to Marjorie had four children, died March 1969 at the age of 53 years old in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) with angina pectoris. She added that on December 23, Lynch would have been 103 years old. Lynch is also remembered as a pioneer and a parliamentarian.

His two sons, David Lynch and Tony Lynch were present for the wreath laying ceremony on Sunday. The Barbados Advocate interviewed David Lynch who said that his father’s legacy spanned beyond the contribution of education but transformed the nation.

“His school (gave) quality education to the children who otherwise could not afford it. We would be in a very bad place,” said Lynch.

Lynch said that his two sisters, Anne and Jan did not attend the ceremony as they currently reside in the United States of America.

The Modern High School was opened on the site which is now home to the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd (ICBL). The private secondary school which only had two students in 1944 grew in enrolment to over 1 700 students twenty-five years later. It closed its doors in 1978.

Columnist Dr. Dan Carter wrote in 2017 that the Modern High School was nicknamed “Harrison College of Roebuck School” and employed (as teachers) and educated some of the most notable Barbadians in society. Teachers included Henry Forde, Professor E.R.L. Walrond, Dr Jean Holder, Dr G.R. DaC. Maynard, Sir Lloyd Sandiford, Sir Richard Haynes, the late G.E.T. Brancker, Senator R.O. Marville, N.G.A.

Maxwell and Reverend Reginald Barrow, Errol Walton Barrow’s father. The Modernites or alumni include former MP Richard Byer, Dr. Esther Archer; Victor Forde, psychologist; media professional, Tony Best; and member of Parliament for St. Thomas and Minister of Elder Affairs, Cynthia Forde.

The MHOSA has hosted a lecture in his name in the past and he was also remembered with the renaming of Roebuck Secondary School located on Whitepark Road. The Louis Lynch Secondary School which was opened April 1978 closed in 2005 due to health and environmental issues.