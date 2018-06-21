YESTERDAY marked the beginning of what Government is hoping to be a permanent fix to the South Coast sewage woes, which have had a negative impact on businesses and households in the affected area for many months.

Just after 2 p.m., excavation started around a manhole located at the entrance of the Graeme Hall Nature Sanctuary.

This is being considered a major step which will give access to the breach area on the force main, where it is believed that the effluent line is recycling the water, resulting in the backup of sewage into the streets.

“This is where one of the first set of noises was detected and this is where we believe that we are having some challenges on the force main. The excavation will be done in line or close to the actual manhole, and then we are going to go basically under the manhole to have access to the force main.

“What you actually see here is that the manhole is actually encased in a much wider manhole. So we have to…proceed with caution, we do not want to undermine the manhole. Safety is paramount. We are happy that we are at this point, but we still recognise that this is but the start of another long process, or actually, short process, in repairing or fixing…” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), Keithroy Halliday, told members of the media yesterday while standing at the entrance to the Sanctuary.

The CEO said BWA employees will be working around the clock to get the job finished within a matter of four to eight weeks, due to the fact that the rainy season is lingering, in addition to the possible inconvenience that would be caused to businesses in the area where the work is being carried out.

Another excavation is expected to begin next week in front of the old Scotiabank building.

Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, who was accompanied by Minister of Environment and National Beautification, Trevor Prescod, and other officials to witness the beginning of the excavation process, said that at this time his mind was fixed on finding the problem and rectifying it.

Minister Abrahams said the focus is to get the job done with minimum disruption to people and the environment.

“The compensation aspect will take care of itself in the fullness of time, but that is not our concern now. Our concern now is just getting the job done,” Abrahams said, in response to being asked whether Government was looking at compensating those businesses and householders that would have been severely affected by the crisis.

The Minister noted that while most of the work would be concentrated at the entrance of the Sanctuary for the next seven days, there will be minimal disruption to traffic on Highway 7.

“When we manage to excavate here, we are going to send the cameras down to properly identify what is the cause in front of the old Scotiabank building. When we manage to see that properly, then we will know exactly what we have to deal with when we get there.

“If you balance the inconvenience on the streets for the last three years, against a possible disruption in traffic for four to six weeks, then I think most people would take the disruption in traffic,” Minister Abrahams said. (AH)