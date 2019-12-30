Lifetime Co-operative Credit Union: 30 years and going strong

THREE decades ago, the founding members of the Lifetime Co-operative Credit Union, formerly the Barbados Shipping and Trading Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union, had a vision of reaching 1 000 members and assets of $1 million.

As of August 31, 2019, the credit union’s 30th anniversary, that figure has ballooned to 5 600 members with assets of $67 million.

These figures were revealed by President of the Board, Anthony Branker, who was speaking at the Lifetime Co-operative Credit Union’s 30th anniversary awards and dinner held at the Accra Beach Resort on Saturday night.

Branker told those in attendance, “Lifetime is managed prudently, with managerial oversight and board oversight always complying with international standards, and we pledge under the current Board to maintain this kind of responsible governance. So this evening, even amidst a weakened performance in the financial services sector over the last year, the Board thought it necessary to have this event to recognise the contributions made by a number of individuals to this credit union.”

Branker stressed that the founding members could not reach these targets on their own. “This institution has been blessed to have a dedicated core of workers and volunteer officers over the years. Without them, we would not be here.”

He noted that it is because of these individuals that the Lifetime Co-operative Credit Union has a reputation of stability, trustworthiness, responsibility, confidentiality and being well managed.

He noted that it has not always been an easy road for the Lifetime Co-operative Credit Union, which has survived some tough times.

“Our aim is never simply to be observed doing some of the right things. It is always to do the right things that are in the interest of members.”

He noted that past Boards have been known to take “radical” decisions, such as boycotting Caribbean Credit Union Conventions if held in non-Caribbean territories; during tough times, eliminating any form of bonuses, opting to forfeit stipends and rule out attendance at conventions. Branker also pointed out that by-laws have even been worded to ensure transparency and responsibility, not only for the current Board but for future Boards.

During the ceremony, the contributions of the founding members and long-standing staff were recognised. Education grants and scholarships have already been named for three persons with the most years of voluntary service. These included past president and current First Vice President Noel Nurse; past president Anthony Inniss; and past director, past Credit Committee and Supervisory Committee Officer, M. Ann Lady Hewitt. (JH)