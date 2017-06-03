Legislation still coming to address sexual harassment, discrimination

THE Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Bill and anti-discrimination legislation are still in the pipeline.

Word of this from Labour Minister Senator Dr. Esther Byer Suckoo, as she delivered a report on her Ministry during the DLP’s mid-term conference held at Queen’s College over the weekend.

She noted that the pieces of legislation respectively will introduce some elements of change to Barbadian culture and ensure that persons, regardless of race, colour, disability, country of origin or political persuasion, can enjoy full protection under the laws of Barbados.

The Minister also highlighted the work being carried out in the area of Human Resource Development Strategy which, with the assistance of the European Union and their grant of 50 million euros, has assisted in a number of areas, including a HRD policy for Barbados.

Through that strategy, we have also developed a National Qualifications Framework. “So that the NVQs and CVQs you’ve been hearing about align with the expectations of other academic entities and workplaces, so persons can move seamlessly from technical to academic career development path,” Byer Suckoo stated.

She also noted the strengthened Public Employment Services – known as the National Employment Bureau – soon to be re-branded, to ensure better access to both local and overseas employment.

Attention is also being paid to research in STEM subjects, which have been articulated in a STEM blueprint.

She pointed to supporting entrepreneurship in new and traditional areas, at the community level, highlighting the agripreneurship project and mompreneurship project.

As it relates to legislation and amendments, she told the party faithfuls of the Employment Rights Act which established the Employment Rights Trust; the 2012 increase of the Minimum Wage; the new Holidays With Pay Act and the New Shops Act which last year replaced the Factories Act.

The Labour Minister also pointed to the Minimum Wage Board Act which establishes a Board that can determine not only minimum wages across the various sectors but also determine terms and conditions.

“So we are gearing up to ensure that every worker in this country has protection. And where the dialogue mechanism and collective bargaining is strong we are not so much bothered there, we have our industrial relations process and the Tribunal to make sure they are protected.

A Migrant Labour Policy has also been articulated within which many migrant workers who need protection while on the island. The Labour Market Information System is also being strengthened to ensure that we have workers for the jobs that are on the way. (JH)