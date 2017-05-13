Lawrence T. Gay Primary School celebrates 35 years

THE Lawrence T. Gay Primary School began their 35th anniversary celebration with a church service yesterday morning.

Speaking during the anniversary service that was held at the Moravian Church yesterday morning, Principal of the institution, Beverley Parris, expressed that she was proud of the fact that the school was able to reach this milestone.

“This morning’s service is just a small way of saying thanks, to God first for bringing us through the past 35 years, and giving thanks to all those whose contributions have significantly impacted the school,” she said.

Parris reported that the school was built due to an overcrowding issue at the former Grace Gill Primary school, and was officially opened May 12th, 1982, by then Minister of Education, Dame Billie Miller, with a total of 488 children and 19 teachers. Through the years, that number has grown, as Parris revealed that the school currently housed 522 students and 34 teachers, and added that she hoped the number would continue to grow as the school was built to accommodate over 800 students.

“Over the last 35 years, the school produced students who were well disciplined, who showed respect for authority, who are self confident and have developed a quest for knowledge and a desire for further learning,” she beamed.

She expressed that the school will continue on its mission to develop well-disciplined students who have a positive attitude, high self-esteem, as well as develop their academic and creative sides through creating an appropriate learning environment, which seeks to cater to the individual needs of the children. She affirmed that they will continue to mould their students in such a way that they develop their talents and skills so that they are able to make meaningful contributions to the development of the society.