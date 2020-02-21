Landship loses member

The last original member of The Landship and one of Barbados’ oldest persons will be laid to rest this week.

Felix Husbands, better known as Uncle Felix, passed away earlier in the month of February at age 101, was actually born in Panama, after his father Duncan Husbands, a carpenter, and his mother went to work on the construction of the Panama Canal at the time. After his birth, his mother sent him and his three siblings, two brothers and one sister, back to Barbados to live with her brother in St. Thomas, with her returning to Barbados after her husband went on to Cuba.

Though not much was known about where he attended school, for most of his life he worked as a Public Servant attached to the Ministry of Communications and Works in the position as a ‘roadmender’.

Having been in the Barbados Landship from its official inception, his highest rank was MP, or Master of Arms as it was also called, with him being stationed with the Cornwall detachment (Carrington Village Dock) and the Queen Mary detachment (Goodlands Dock).

Husbands was also well known for being an active radio listener, a lover of dogs and his fondness for his bicycle which he was seen riding everywhere around the island.

Though he lived to a very old age, he remained active, as he was determined to live his life the way he wanted it and not to be reminded of his long lifespan. He refused to walk with any aid and according to those closest to him, was fond of dressing himself without any help, and keeping his lovely home in the best of states with his constant tidying.

Felix Husbands leaves no children behind, however, him as his wife, Gwendolyn Husbands who died in 2014 at age 92, were known to look after kids of family and friends, who called them Uncle Felix and Aunt Gwen respectively.

It is expected that the full Landship will be in attendance at the funeral on Friday 21 February at St. Leonard’s Church, with members of the organisation paying tribute their stalwart.