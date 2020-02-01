Lab capacity must increase

IN order to increase the region’s ability to handle viral outbreaks, a call is being made to increase the capacity of laboratories in the region.

Professor Clive Landis, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Undergraduate Studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI), made this call during the UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Forum “Demystifying the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” that took place recently.

“I think it is important to build laboratory capacity in the region to handle these kinds of outbreaks because when you have an outbreak, much like a few decades ago, there were limited capacities to any sort of viral protection,” he said.

He expressed that the famous HIV epidemic gave the Caribbean a strong capacity to be able to monitor viruses and the same labs that were set up to combat HIV are now being put towards detection and seasoned influenza and any number of viruses in concern.

“So our viral detection capacity has increased and with every epidemic, it gets stronger and it is important that we build our own indigenous capacity to carry out laboratory testing because that is what is needed, particularly in a fast-moving epidemic,” he said.

“So let’s say you have a person at the airport or in the community who is showing symptoms, you need to be able to identify the symptoms as quickly as possible, do you have the virus or not? And do they need to be put in quarantine, etc.? And in the past, sometimes our viral protection capacity has been quite limited and we had to send viruses off to a referral service through partners and that time that we had to wait makes it difficult to get on top of an epidemic and build that element of trust that’s needed; it’s the cornerstone of the public health response.

“So I want to indicate that building our own indigenous laboratory capacity is very important.”

He strongly believed that the Caribbean would be able to handle this outbreak as “we are very resilient people”.

Professor Christine Carrington, Molecular Genetics and Virology Expert, The UWI St. Augustine Campus, agreed with what Landis had to say and added that she believed that there needed to be a regional investment in infections disease research labs.