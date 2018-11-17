Journalists being stifled by outdated legislation

Investigative journalism continues to be hindered in this country due to its archaic libel and defamation laws.

President of the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers, Emmanuel Joseph, made it clear that this island’s Fourth Estate does not have the freedom to deeply investigate various individuals or matters due to the constraints placed on it by the

current legislation.

“We have some laws that are archaic in terms of libel laws and defamation laws that really restrict us as journalists from carrying out our work in an effective way. And if we can get a review of some of these laws and tie them into the Freedom of Information legislation, I believe that would free our hands a little more in terms of investigative reporting, because people always say there is no investigative reporting in Barbados, but they are not aware of the constraints under which we work in getting information,” he outlined.

In addition, he pointed out that threats of pulling advertising are sometimes made to media houses if various stories being pursued are not dropped.

“There is the issue of advertising, because if you are carrying a story that impacts the advertiser or company, then they threaten to pull their ads,” he disclosed, later adding, “A lot of people do not know that a lot of stories have been investigated, but they do not see the light of day because we cannot get past the gate keepers.”

At the time, he was speaking to media colleagues about the upcoming events for the Association, including a church service at Mount of Praise, Tudor Bridge at 8:30 a.m. and a T-20 cricket match between print and electronic media on December 15 at the Dover Playing Field.

Meanwhile, the Media Awards has been rescheduled to March 15, while Veterans Appreciation Day and the Clement Payne lecture dates are to be announced.

In addition, Joseph revealed that the Association has been invited to join the Social Justice Committee that will be chaired by Minister of Labour Colin Jordan.

Also speaking yesterday at the Barbados Union of Teachers’ headquarters, broadcaster and well-known deejay Anthony ‘Admiral’ Nelson issued a call to all media personnel to join the Association, insisting that the group is stronger together.

The Chairman of the association’s Events Committee, noted, “We have had some incidences in the past with some of our colleagues and they didn’t get that mass support that was needed to get the message home, and we were struggling with the police when people do not want you to come and cover certain stories.”

(JMB)