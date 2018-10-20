IT’S YOUR RIGHT!

OUTSPOKEN President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU), Mary Redman, is reminding teachers that it is their right to join a union and to attend the activities of that organisation.

While speaking yesterday at the BSTU’s 2018 Teachers’ Professional Day activities at the Barbados Workers’ Union, Solidarity House, Redman revealed that some principals are threatening teachers as it relates to their membership with unions, and their commitment to attending activities.

However, a stern Redman informed the teachers in attendance that it is their right to join and attend union activities.

“So Teachers’ Professional Day is a BSTU day, or a BSTU initiative. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, or attempt to terrorise you, or tell you that you cannot attend this activity ever; that it is a school day and you are expected to be at school. Don’t let them threaten you as reporting you absent from school on this day, or require that you write seeking permission to be absent so as to attend this event.

“Don’t entertain anyone demanding confirmation that you are a member of this or any union; it is not theirs! It is your constitutional right to join a union and to attend its activities. It is your responsibility to guard and protect that right,” she said.

The President noted that while the Union has been intervening for almost 34 years, it is difficult to imagine that there are some principals still behaving like what she described as “house slaves”, and attempting to deny teachers their basic constitutional rights, because they feel threatened by the Union. However, Redman made it clear that as the second oldest trade union in Barbados, the BSTU, with the unity, fearlessness and solidarity of its members, intends to keep fighting battles, and noted that those already won will stay that way.

She said this year’s theme, “Teachers Professionalism… Expanding Synergies between Rights and Responsibilities”, is as pertinent to teachers’ present working conditions as it was to workers in 1937. She said the theme is important even more so in 2018 when “some leaders can still be attempting these same travesties against teachers’ rights”.

Redman said teachers' professionalism points to the knowledge, skills, practices, and expertise in delivering education.

The President suggested that over the years, the BSTU has repeatedly tried to have a course on Industrial Action included as a component in the Professional Teachers Training Programme offered at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College.

“A knowledge of your rights as a teacher empowers you. It gives you the self-assurance to approach what you do with confidence and courage. It boosts your image of yourself, and strengthens and enhances your ability to deal with those who would exploit, unfair and openly disrespect you,” Redman said.

