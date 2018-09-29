ISLAND DRENCHED

NO life was lost, but people had to be rescued from their flooded homes as the tail of Tropical Storm Kirk whipped the island with heavy showers between Thursday night and yesterday morning.

Emergency personnel, including members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), under the guidance of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), had to quickly swing into action in various parts of the island to remove trapped residents, including a pregnant woman, out of their homes which were invaded with floodwaters.

According to Acting Prime Minister Dale Marshall, who toured some of the affected areas, approximately 11 people had to be rescued from

rising floodwaters in Lowlands, and Wotton, Christ Church; Chapman Lane, St Michael; and Kirtons, St Philip.

Three senior citizens had to be rescued at Rockley, Christ Church. It was also reported that one roof was lost. A section of the guard wall at Government House was damaged as well.

“There was no loss of life; there has been one report of an individual who received an injury in his own home. That’s unfortunate…” The Acting Prime Minister said during a press conference at the DEM Headquarters.

However, while all schools and tertiary institutions remained closed, there was no national shut down yesterday. Government offices, including polyclinics and the outpatient clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) opened from 10 a.m.

Private sector agencies were encouraged to open at their own discretion.

While service at the Barbados Transport Board had been disrupted due to the inclement weather, 75 per cent had been restored by yesterday afternoon.

Gov’t defends decision

Many Barbadians took to several social media platforms to voice their concerns about a national shut down not being issued.

However, the Acting Prime Minister, who said he was pleased that Barbados escaped the worst, defended Government’s decision not to shut down the island.

He explained that decision was based on the best possible advice, and the right one taken due to several circumstances, including the fact that a shutdown would have resulted in Barbados losing millions and the closure of the Grantley Adams International Airport.

“There were some very vocal people on Facebook who seemed to have wanted us to shut down Barbados since Wednesday, and to behave as though this was a life-threatening incident. I have to say, Government doesn’t work like that,” he stressed.

After the Tropical Storm warning was discontinued yesterday morning, and the Tropical Storm watch around midday, the acting PM, accompanied by Acting Attorney General Edmund Hinkson, Minister of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Dr William Duguid, and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn, and emergency officials toured affected areas.

They visited areas including the Princess Alice Pumping Station in The City, Chapman Lane and Bayland, St Michael, and Wotton. They spoke to affected residents about what they would have experienced, and what assistance they may need.

During the tour, the Barbados Advocate noticed that high levels of settled water were being pumped from several areas in an effort to allow residents to leave and enter their houses.

Marshall said while some residents highlighted that several of the neighbourhoods flood often, relevant government agencies will be looking into seeing how advanced technology can be used to fix the issues that lead to the flooding.

“There are also health concerns because as we can see, a lot of the wells for the toilets were flooded and individuals had to go through that water during the course of last night and this morning.

“So I have sent a message to the Ministry of Health and will be having a discussion with them. A similar thing happened in Bayland where the five or six houses that were affected all have pit toilets, and all of those were flooded.

“So we have some consequential issues that have to be dealt with. But I think that at this point in time, the residents of Wotton are relieved at the rate at which the water has receded,” he said.

The acting PM assured that while a damage assessment of affected individuals started yesterday afternoon, six emergency shelters were opened, but none had been utilised.

Marshall thanked all those emergency officials who assisted not only with the successful execution of the rescue efforts, but also throughout the passage of the system which also affected other Caribbean islands. (AH)