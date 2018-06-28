Inter-American Development Bank ready to help

THE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) stands ready to assist Barbados and other Caribbean Community countries looking to move to a new era of doing business by adopting a digital platform

This commitment was outlined by Ms. Therese Turner-Jones, General Manager of the Bank’s Caribbean Country Department, during a recent discussion which dealt with “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Entrepreneurship and Digital Technologies”.

“There are lots of things the Caribbean can do and will be doing with our help if we can convince our leaders this is the way to go, to get to that level of modernisation and the use of technology,” the IDB official told the function.

She said such an approach would allow regional countries to change they way they behave, the way people work, and the way things are done.

“But we just need to move to the modern era and do things differently because kids growing up today are not expected to walk into a classroom and with a blackboard and chalk, that’s not the way they are learning today and there is no reason for them to do that,” she maintained.