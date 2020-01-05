Innotech’s Chairman reports a mixed 2019

Chairman of Innotech Services Limited, Anthony DaSilva says though 2019 was a challenging year for the company locally, in the region it was great year.

He stated this while speaking on the side-lines of Saturday’s 2020 National Tree Planting Project at Hope Plantation in St. Lucy. During proceedings at the start of this exercise, DaSilva presented a $25 000 cheque to Environment and National Beautification Minister, Trevor Prescod to go towards the project.

“It is a challenging year for Innotech certainly in Barbados because like everybody else we are part of Barbados’ economy and obviously, Barbados’ economy has just gone through a restructuring exercise with the government of Barbados having to restructure its economic situation under the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme which has affected us. So it has been a tough year here but it is has been a good year in some other jurisdictions.”

Highlighting one of the company’s recent major project within the Caribbean, DaSilva said that Innotech assisted with the construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante situated in the twin island of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We had great success in St Kitts. We have just completed in St. Kitts a major project there for the government of St. Kitts and a joint venture with the government of Canada and with a Canadian contractor out of western Canada, British Colombia, where we built a brand new, modern, state of the art cruise pier. The only one in the eastern Caribbean at the moment that can dock two Oasis class – which are the biggest class cruise ships in the world simultaneously.”

He added while speaking about this year’s projects, “We are about to start a massive secondary school in St. Kitts and they are some really good opportunities in the new year for us both in St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, some of the other territories and Barbados, we are starting to see some prospects that are encouraging.” (MG)