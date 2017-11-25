Inniss: Private sector must lead the way

Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, Donville Inniss strongly believes that Barbados’ sustainable development must be private sector led.

“The creativity, nimbleness, aggressiveness and determination of private enterprise is key for the resuscitation and growth of Barbados’ economy,” he pointed out.

His comments came yesterday during the official opening of Standard Distributors (Barbados) Limited’s new store in the Millhouse & Home Complex, Cane Wood, St Thomas.

He said that Standard, which specialises in the retail sale and distribution of furniture, appliances and electronics, has stayed the course and grown because it has sought to reinvent itself, invest in technology, train and retrain staff, focus on customer care and has management that takes accountability seriously.

“We need much more of this entrepreneurial and business-like approach to the administration of national and enterprise affairs,” he stressed.

Moreover, Inniss observed that businesses like Standard can only grow if they have the right enabling environment.

He said there is a need to ensure the highest level of transparency in all that is done in both public and private sectors.

“All of this talk in Barbados today about corruption and who owns what is perhaps in great part rooted in a combination of tardiness and ambiguity on my end. When the state requires licences or any kind of permits and permission for businesses to engage in their activities, then the state is duly bound to provide all required forms and guidelines in a manner that is easy to access and complete by applicants.

“Furthermore, we must attach deadlines by which we must complete our tasks. Embedded in this must be systems that allow applicants to track their applications and to receive courteous and timely responses to all queries. When we do not have such functioning systems in place, we run the risks of favours kicking in. No one in the public sector must be doing anyone a favour – we must do what we are paid a salary to do in a timely and efficient manner. And that has to be so at the political administrative level too,” he stated.

The Minister further acknowledged that the opening of the new location brings with it added prestige to the ‘Standards’ brand; nestled in the well-established, up-scale but ever expanding Millhouse Complex just a few minutes away from the Warrens commercial hub.

“This rural yet prime setting offers Barbadians and visitors alike easy access to our main capital Bridgetown and Platinum Coast; aided by the bustling carriage-way network…Standard Distribution and Sales Ltd, Millhouse, Cane Wood, St Thomas is certainly poised to be the revered shopping experience across the island.

“I am confident that with the support of all your staff and the delivery of your world class service, ‘Standards’ will remain distinct on the minds of present and future Barbadians as an excellent provider of household retail items,” Inniss expressed. (TL)