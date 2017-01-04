Inniss: Celebrate local entrepreneurs

When entrepreneurs do well in world of business, we must learn to celebrate their successes and encourage them to go further.

This is according to Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, Donville Inniss. He was speaking during the Spark Global Business Caribbean’s “Fuelling the Leadership Pipeline” seminar, which was held at the Radisson Aquatica yesterday morning.

Minister Inniss believes that we need to foster a culture of entrepreneurship from at home and in the schools, teaching children that it is okay to take risks and to get up and go again when you fail.

He added that persons must be prepared to invest in and support each other’s enterprises, and we must do away with the notion that local enterprises are second rate.