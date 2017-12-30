Historic day at Bridgetown Port

Yesterday was a very significant day in the history of Barbados’ cruise sector, as it saw the island welcoming its record 812 864th cruise passenger.

Laura Thiaman and her husband Tom were greeted by Minister of Tourism Richard Sealy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barbados Port Inc. David Jean Marie, and several other tourism officials as they disembarked Windstar Cruises ‘Star Pride’.

The surprised couple, who hails from Dayton, Ohio, graciously accepted a commemorative plaque and other memorabilia from Sealy, who explained, “We have gone past the previous record in terms of the number of cruise passengers in a calendar year, and we expect that we will finish up the year at 825 000 and therefore we are very pleased in that regard.

“That was expected and anticipated and with the commitments that we have going forward, there is no question that certainly by calendar year 2019, we will go past one

million cruise passengers for the first time.”

He added, “I must say that a significant component to that are the home-porters. The Britannia home ports in Barbados, so it’s not only business which you are getting from a cruise perspective, but they are here for two nights and therefore the benefits that you get from a long-stay passenger, you get from these cruises,” he pointed out.

The Tourism Minister stressed the need to continue to develop as a major Port, highlighting the significance of the construction of Berth 5. Berth 5, which was officially opened in 2016, is first and foremost a ‘cargo berth’, and is outfitted with a modern Panamax-sized Gantry Crane, allowing the Port to receive larger vessels.

“The extra 75 metres of berthing has allowed us to be able to accommodate the additional capacity,” he indicated, also revealing plans for a Berth 6, which will provide additional space.

“We are looking at Berth 6, even larger than Berth 5, and it will have a “curve” on it so that we can even accommodate for the first-time major cruise activity and major cargo activity as well…We are of course looking at other infrastructural development to see that we can continue on this trend, so as we move past a million passengers and more, and as we continue to develop the home porting business, that we have the facilities that can accommodate it.”

It was the first visit to Barbados for the couple, who only decided to cruise less than a month ago.

“We only booked the cruise three weeks ago; it was spur of the moment…We are surprised at the welcome we received, this is really exciting,” Mrs Thiaman expressed, also sharing her plans to tour the island.

“After such a welcome we are even more excited to see the island. But, we can’t wait to go back home to display all the memorabilia presented to us, especially share of the wonderful rum,” Mr Thiaman added. (TL)