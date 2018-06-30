Health Ministry seeking to work with private sector

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is looking to implement policies that will facilitate the participation of the private sector in the development of the health sector.

This was revealed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, as he delivered the feature address during the unveiling of the new Intensive Care Unit at Bayview Hospital yesterday evening.

“The Government of Barbados is working assiduously to facilitate the participation of diverse partners from the non-governmental and private sectors in the economic development of Barbados, including in the health sector. In this regard, the Government of Barbados is creating an enabling environment to facilitate such involvement through policy frameworks,” he said.

“One of our primary policy objectives in this regard is to develop a health financing strategy that will be comprehensive in its scope and will meet the needs of a changing society.”

Bostic pointed out that they envision greater use of technology and national information systems that will allow for better capture, monitoring and data storage to improve patient services and care delivery.

He noted that such data will contribute to the decision-making in terms of policy and investment opportunities.

The Minister went on to reveal that the Government will incentivise the development of day-care and other facilities for diseases such as Alzheimer’s and will work with nursing and other organisations in the Diaspora to develop health initiatives.

“Government is committed to improving the ease of doing business through the use of technology to improve the quality and speed of delivery of high demand services, and will also support niche tourism in health, building on our inherent capacity and potential for growth in this sector,” he said.

“It is important for all entities with a vested interest in promoting the health and well-being of the people of Barbados to work together to make available the best possible healthcare options. The Government of Barbados is therefore ready to collaborate with the private sector to ensure improved access to healthcare services for the Barbadian population and visitors to the country.”

It is against this backdrop that Bostic commended the owners of Bayview Hospital as they have proven to be good corporate citizens over the 29 years of existence.