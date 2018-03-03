a greener option

Minister of Transport and Works, Michael Lashley, says serious consideration is being given to purchasing buses not powered by fossil fuels, or using hybrid technology, to supplement the Transport Board’s fleet.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday morning as they debated a money resolution in the amount of $5 million for the Transport Board to help that entity pay creditors, Lashley said the Ministry of Finance has provided funds for the purchase of some new buses. He said with greater focus being placed on the country’s energy programme and the green economy, one has to question if consideration should be given to purchasing electric or hybrid buses.

Lashley said such is in keeping with the steps taken by several other countries.

“…In the Throne Speech there was a commitment by this Government to purchase electric buses. I certainly believe, Mr. Chairman, that there would be tremendous cost savings if we purchase or start with a pilot project. I know for a fact, Mr. Chairman, that the Ministry of Energy, they have been in consultation with the Ministry of Transport to purchase at least two electric buses as a pilot project… I think that is with the IDB and that’s been going extremely well,” he said.

His comments came as he suggested that the benefits, financial and otherwise to Barbados that can be realised from using electric, solar or

hybrid buses, would be great.

He spoke to this as he said his ministry has actually proposed some routes, both long and short, that would be best to test the electric buses on.

“If we seek to move 10 per cent of our fleet towards electric vehicles, it would result in $2 million savings in relation to diesel fuel. Imagine then that you move to 50 or 100 buses by using electric buses, imagine the savings Mr. Chairman? But not only fuel, but also maintenance,” he added.

To that end, Lashley indicated that a Clean Transport Policy, which incorporates the use of electric or energy efficient buses, should be going to Cabinet soon for approval. (JRT)