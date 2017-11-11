Green move

In a few short months, 28 community and resource centres will be completely outfitted with photovoltaic (PV) systems.

Word of this comes from the Hon. Senator Darcy Boyce, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the Responsibility for Energy and Telecommunications, during the signing ceremony yesterday morning in the conference room of Government Headquarters.

“We have a dream of where we want to take the energy sector in Barbados. Part of that dream is that I’d like to see all of the community sectors, polyclinics and the QEH, as well as the schools – whether it be primary or secondary – all equipped with renewable energy systems,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Jehu Wiltshire, explained that yesterday’s signing is a part of a wider project. He noted that in addition to the 28 community and resource centres, nine of the polyclinics will also be outfitted with PV systems and revealed that work will begin next year.

“This project is not simply going to be erecting PV systems on the roofs of the community centres, but it also has a very important component and that is the battery backup,” he said.