Governor-general of New Zealand pays a visit to Government House

Governor General of New Zealand, Her Excellency The Rt. Hon. Dame Patsy Reddy, and her husband Sir David Gascoigne, paid an official visit to Government House yesterday, to meet with Governor General of Barbados, His Excellency Sir Elliott Belgrave.

Her Excellency Dame Patsy Reddy and her husband were accompanied by New Zealand High Commissioner to Barbados, Her Excellency Jan Henderson; Aide-de-Camp to the Governor General of New Zealand, Lt. Holly Swallow; Private Secretary to the New Zealand Governor General, Gregory Baughen; and Second Secretary to the New Zealand High Commissioner, Rachel Pringle.

After greeting the Governor General of New Zealand and her official party, Sir Elliott engaged Dame Patsy in light conversation, after which they exchanged gifts and then posed for photographs.

Having arrived in Barbados on Sunday May 14th, New Zealand’s Governor General is currently scheduled to leave Barbados today, Tuesday, May 16th. However, as part of her official duties here, Dame Patsy was treated to a tour of Kensington Oval, where she met with the Barbados Cricket Association. Dame Patsy was also scheduled to attend a reception at the Barbados Hilton Hotel, with Barbadians who have previously studied in New Zealand, members of the diplomatic corps and other specially invited guests.

Dame Patsy Reddy, a lawyer, was sworn in as New Zealand’s 21st Governor General in a colourful, public ceremony at Parliament, on September 28th, 2016, for a five year term. She is said to be the third woman to take on the role. (RSM)