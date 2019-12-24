Government receives US$75 million boost

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a second policy-based loan of USD75 million to the Government of Barbados to assist with the continuation of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) Plan.

The Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Dr. William Warren Smith, President of CDB signed the loan agreement at Ilaro Court, yesterday.

Dr. Smith said that over the past 18 months, CDB has been monitoring very closely the progress of reforms in Barbados under BERT, and revealed that the Bank is very encouraged by the resolve and commitment of the Government to the plans and targets of the programme.

“We are also very satisfied with the results so far, the most recent being the successful conclusion of the external debt restructuring negotiations. This was no easy feat, but the government’s perseverance paid off, thus paving the way for a more convincing and sustained economic recovery,” he pointed out.

“My signing of the loan agreement with Prime Minister Mottley is an acknowledgement of our satisfaction with the progress to date, and we will continue to provide the government with much needed financial and technical support to continue its efforts”.

In October, 2018 the Bank provided the first PBL also US$75 million to the government of Barbados.

Dr. Smith therefore signalled that the occasion marks another important milestone in CDB’s support to the Government, as the second PBL builds on the initial milestones in the first operation towards strengthening the fiscal framework and overtime, involving overall economic management and providing a more enabling environment for private sector development.

“For the ultimate goal of inclusive and sustainable growth to be realized however, the government must continue to strengthen social protection and safeguard the interest of the poor and vulnerable. In this regard, CDB is pleased to also be providing assistance to build the technical and institutional capacity of key government ministries in the areas of social policy analysis, research and planning, monitoring and impact evaluation and integrated social and gender analysis into economic decision-making.”

In addition, the CDB President informed the PM, “We have reached the midpoint of the Barbados PBL journey, over the next two years the Bank is expected to prepare two more PBL’s totally $75 million. Our success in getting Board approval in the next two rounds will however be contingent on the government’s demonstration of sustained commitment to the reform agenda and targets”.

Thanking the CDB team, Prime Minister Mottley indicated that Barbados does not have a lot of options with respect to access to concessional funding.

She said that the policy-based loan will go a long way towards helping the country to continue the reforms.

“This is not just about sustainable growth, it is also about making sure that it is equitable growth and too long in this region we have looked at the numbers of growth in terms of percentages, rather in terms of prosperity of people. And the prosperity of people is the inclusive approach that my government wants to remain committed to,” she stressed.

“We are conscious that beyond the opportunity for growth at the individual level there are social reasons why people cannot take advantage of the economic opportunities in the society. Those social reasons range from being victims of all types of abuse – physical abuse; verbal abuse; they range from the chronic NCD’s; the inability to modernise our welfare system…All of this requires significant restructuring if we are going to turn the corner”.

She added, “This is once again a tremendous boost of confidence in our ability to complete this journey – we are not there yet, we are getting there – let us just stay the course and know that with determination, patience and tolerance and with greater levels of productivity at all levels of this society, not only are we going to make it, but I feel we are going to surprise some along the way.” (TL)