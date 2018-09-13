Government making moves to protect ozone layer

The Government of Barbados is aiming to reduce the consumption of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by 35 per cent by 2020.

This is according to Trevor Prescod, Minister of Environment and National Beautification. He was speaking yesterday at the 2018 International Ozone Day, held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

“This year’s theme – ‘Keep Cool and Carry On! The Montreal Protocol’ – was conceptualised in recognition of the organised and sustained effort of the 197 global country partners to protect the planet from the damaging effects of overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which has caused ozone layer

depletion; and the fact that we must continue to carry on the work required to improve upon the progress made to date in repairing the ozone layer.”

Prescod said that in order to help Barbados attain this goal, they have created a National Ozone Depleting Substances Phase Out Management

Programme, which has led to numerous benefits including the creation of the national import/export licencing system.

“As a party to both the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and its Montreal Protocol, the Government of Barbados, through its National Ozone Depleting Substances Phase Out Management Programme, has utilised a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach to effect the delivery of our national phase-out obligations. Through this, we have successfully implemented a number of projects that, among others, have facilitated the genesis of the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning (R.A.C) Association of Barbados; established the national import/export licencing system, and have phased-out consumption of Chloro-fluoro-carbons (CFCs), Halons and Carbon tetra-chloride."

“Our current programme is now focused on the reduction of hydrochlorofluorocarbons , also known as (HCFCs), consumption by 35% to 43.38 metric tonnes by 2020. Phase 2 will seek to phase-out the remaining 65% by 2030 as is the allowance for developing countries. In order to accomplish this, government and operators in the R.A.C sector must continue to work together to ensure that the transition from the use of HCFC technologies to those that are non-ozone depleting, climate friendly and energy efficient, occurs with the least amount of issues and frustration while still delivering the required R.A.C services,” Prescod added.