Gov’t aiming to transform ‘blocks’ into business centres

Phase one of government’s plan to transform blocks across the island into self-sufficient small business centres has commenced.

Speaking while on a tour yesterday at “12 Gauge” – now renamed the “12 Steps Block” – in Silver Hill, Christ Church, Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment, Adrian Forde said steps in the ministry’s ‘Building Blocks’ Programme have started with personnel interacting with those on the block to know their areas of interest.

He explained that through the initiative young persons “are going to put down the weapons of destruction and take up the tools of empowerment”. He pointed out that community centres across the island will be used to train youngsters in business development, character development and “development as it relates resilience”. He additionally stated that persons will be taught a foreign

language.

Forde also said the project is going to include an aspect of beautification of the environment. In communities throughout Barbados, there are “going to be parks around these areas, there are going to be vegetable and fruit businesses [and] we are going to plant some fruit trees around.

“We have started this journey across the length and breadth of Barbados. It will continue over the next couple of months because the blocks must become business centres [and] they must become centres of excellence… They must redefine the community in a sense where the community sees it as a spot to go and have a Sunday lunch, where families can go and take their children in the parks that are adjacent to the blocks.”

Turning his attention to speak directly about plans for the Silver Hill block, he said four businesses are to be set up. These include a stall for hairdressing and nail technology, a car washing business and a wholesale business.

Forde said a holistic approach is being taken and youngsters will be trained at community centres to give them the know-how to develop and grow viable and sustainable businesses.

“We are not going to leave them out there on a limb. They are going to be trained in these disciplines by using the community centres. The community centres will now be opened to accommodate the new trusting businesses and the community centres and the community department, we will engage professional people in our ministry to make sure that the business acumen is brought to life - whether is financing or business development, whether it is the arts and craft [or] as it relates to the theatre disciplines.”