Food, fun and fashion 

The curtain came down on the annual Food and Rum Festival last night with the much-anticipated Taste the Spirits of Polo event.

Persons came out decked to the nines to the final event held at the Holders Polo Field St. James, where they were wined and dined by some of the best local mixologists and chefs on the island.

With a game of polo on the field creating an amazing backdrop, patrons enjoyed the evening of perfect weather with exquisite cuisine and cocktails.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Billy Griffith, described the weekend as “excellent”, including the yesterday’s climax. “I think it augurs well for how we position Food and Rum for the future,” he said. (JH)