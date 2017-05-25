Focus on improving care of the elderly

President of the Barbados Elderly Care Association (BECA), Maureen Ward, has expressed the view that due to the growing population of elderly folk in Barbados, there is a greater need for more trained staff in the nursing homes on this island.

Ward’s comments came during BECA’s first seminar of the year, which was held at Co-Operators General Insurance yesterday morning.

“Those who have built up this country are now elderly or becoming elderly and they are relying on us to take care of them; and not just care but good care, and we must do so with pride, with skill and knowledge,” she said.

To this end, Ward highlighted that BECA has been working with the Ministry of Health to improve the standard of care to residents in senior citizen homes and nursing homes in Barbados.

Under the theme “Quality Care, Quality Service for all”, Ward revealed that the seminar’s objectives are to assist home owners in the sound management of their financial situation; to improve the image of these nursing and senior citizen homes through adopting policies and strategies that are meant to specifically improve customer service in all areas; and to assist with the implementation of procedures and actions so that these senior citizen homes and nursing homes are better prepared for a disaster, whether it be a hurricane, fire or flooding.

She went on to note that the nursing home industry plays an important role in assisting government to achieve these goals, and added that they are doing their best to implement the rules and regulations that were issued by the Ministry of Health on the standard that is expected in a new care facility.