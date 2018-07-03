focus on health tourism

BARBADOS still remains an attractive location for investors wanting to pursue health tourism services.

That’s according to Health Minister, John Boyce, who also said that some of the potential investors he has met with are showing significant interest in the old St. Joseph Hospital.

He spoke against the background of this country, which boasts excellent infrastructure, being touted as an ideal location area for health tourism services.

The Minister has said that there are varying proposals which have been put forward based on the meetings he has held with the investors. However, he highlighted that nothing definite has been concluded.

According to him, there are people who want to build on the site of the facility located in Ashton Hall, St. Peter. Others, he noted, are keen on creating separate facilities to promote health tourism.

However, he told The Barbados Advocate that almost on a regular basis he holds discussions with several of the potential investors looking to offer services from whatever facility that may be set up.

But the Minister said that all of them seem to want to enter a partnership with government.

According to him, it is no point building a new hospital given the present health care system in the country.

He said that in terms of concessions which investors normally expect, these will have to be decided by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. He further acknowledged that the concessions would be based on what level of economic benefits that will accrue to the country, the level of new jobs created, foreign exchange inflows into the country, and other benefits.

“We have been very accommodating to meet with every one,” Boyce said.

The Hospital, which is owned by Government, has been closed for several years.

(JB)