Excellence celebrated during Tourism Media Awards

FOR close to seven decades, Barbadian photographer Willie Alleyne has been capturing picture perfect images across the island.

On Wednesday night, his 69-year career was celebrated during the second annual Barbados Tourism Media Awards, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, where he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Alleyne joined the Advocate newspaper in the early 1950s as a photographic apprentice and then moved on to officially establishing Willie Alleyne Associates in the early 1970s. In recognition of his illustrious career, he was presented with the Barbados Centennial Honours and the Silver Crown of Merit.

The awards ceremony recognises the top tourism stories about Barbados penned by media within the last year.

During the awards ceremony which was hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Minister of Tourism and International Transport Kerrie Symmonds used the opportunity to thank local and international media for their contribution to the success of destination Barbados.

The awards ceremony, held under the theme ‘Pride of Barbados’, acknowledged the positive impact exceptional media coverage has on potential travellers and also served as the official welcome to the ninth Barbados Food and Rum Festival which officially began in Oistins last night.

The Standing O Award – adjudged the Best of the Best by the judges - went to American Lebawit Lily Girm of Sherman’s Travel, whose blog post dubbed “Rediscovering Barbados on Two Wheels: A south Coast Bike Tour’ captured the award in the ‘Dear diary’ Best Story by a Blogger category.

She stole the show, also taking home the Best Photo in conjunction with a feature article category with her article ‘Get cultured in Bridgetown: 8 ways to explore Barbados’ historic capital’.

Out of the 117 submitted entries from the UK, Canada, the USA, Europe, Barbados and Latin America, the UK copped the most awards.

Andrew Doherty won the category ‘Bajan Passport’ - Best Feature Article in a Trade Publication. Charanna Alexander Jean copped the Best Story on Roman category with her piece entitled ‘Caribbean Love - Barbados Destination Wedding’ .

Barbadian Malou Morgan was also in winners’ row, topping the category ‘Home Drum Beat First’- Best Story by a Barbadian Journalist with a piece entitled, ‘Island Diaries: Freediving and a Lionfish Hunt.’

With a story entitled “Island Time” Peter Stuart took home the aware in “Is that an Accent?” - Best Feature by a Foreign journalist in Foreign Media; while Harriet Green from the UK came out on top in ‘Nailed It’ – Best Feature Article in a Consumer Publication with her ‘Flipping Magic’ piece.

Freelance journalist, Edwin Smith who has appeared in the Telegraph, Guardian, Esquire among other publications won the category ‘Platinum Coast’ - Best Story in a Luxury Publication with a piece dubbed ‘A Matter of Life and Depth’ and Kim Honey, the lone winner from Canada won the ‘Shaken Not Stirred’ - Epicurean Excellence Media Award category with her entry ‘Barbados makes its claim as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.’