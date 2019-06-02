Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure going digital

The 2019-2020 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure are to be laid in Parliament next week, and for the first time that document is expected to be laid electronically.

That’s according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dale Marshall. He made the disclosure yesterday morning in the Lower House as he piloted the debate on a Resolution to Adopt the Report of the Standing Orders Committee. His comments came as he suggested that the traditional process of laying documents in the House is paper intensive and is not in keeping with the times, as it does not take into account the digital age in which we live and operate.

“We are doing things instantaneously across the globe but yet still figure that our Parliament needs to have its feet stuck firmly in the dark ages. So one of the amendments to this bill is to allow for the electronic laying of documents,” he said.

He added, “We are completing the preparation of the Estimates and we expect to lay those Estimates next Tuesday when Parliament meets. Well that is a very paper intensive process and the document is not likely to be available at that time simply because to print and bind all of these copies of that two inch document is a bit of a challenge. But it now means we will be able to lay it electronically and circulate it to Members electronically, so that whether papers comes or papers don’t come Sir, the proper business of Parliament would have been carried out.

Under the new electronic system, the Minister of Legal Affairs explained that once Cabinet has approved a draft bill, resolution and the like, those documents would be able to be transmitted to Members of the House including the Leader of the Opposition and the Clerk of Parliament, without delay.

This latest initiative comes just a few weeks after Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology, Senator Kay McConney, said Government was seeking to bring Barbados fully into the digital era and was leading by example, by introducing an interface that allows Cabinet Members to participate in Cabinet meetings from anywhere in the world. She explained that the new iCabinet platform would allow members of Cabinet, irrespective of where they are in the world, to participate in the decision-making process. (JRT)