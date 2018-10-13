Essential role

The vulnerability of the agricultural sector should be viewed as a cause of action.

Speaking during the 75th special meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development on Agriculture, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General, Trade and Economic Integration, Joseph Cox insisted that with this industry facing several vulnerabilities, it must be transformed for the success of the region.

“The importance of agriculture and agro-business is often overlooked, but as this week has shown, it has a critical role to play not only regarding transformation but in relation to the health and well-being of our population,” he said.

Furthermore, Cox noted that one of the major challenges facing the regional agricultural sector is the accomplishment of structural transformation and its level of competitiveness, “which would facilitate our ability to compete globally”.

He therefore explained that the region’s agricultural development strategies must facilitate the environment and must process increased production and access to global regional markets.

Cox added, "We must be clinical in our assessments and pragmatic in our search for solutions” by assuring that said solutions are reflective of the changing economic environment.

Addressing those delegates gathered at the Hilton Barbados yesterday morning, as the week-long Caribbean Week of Agriculture wrapped up, he also reminded them of the agricultural sector’s role in addressing non-communicable diseases.

During the ministerial meeting, several matters were discussed including those related to trade in agricultural products; the regional value chain development in agriculture and fisheries; a global centre for agriculture resilience among small island developing states, and other issues, while an update was given on the removal of constraints to the sector. (JMB)