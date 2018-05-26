DLP told to get back to foundation

The crushing defeat in Thursday’s General Election indicates clearly that the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) needs to retool itself and get back to its foundations.

And, according to DLP member Leroy Mcclean, this should start with the resignation of the political group’s President, former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and General Secretary George Pilgrim.

Speaking on a radio call-in programme, Mcclean, who took the decision to run as an independent in the election after losing the bid to represent St. John for the DLP to Pilgrim, put the blame for the 30-0 washout squarely at the feet of Stuart.

“The first thing I think should happen, Mr. Stuart should tender his resignation as President of the party and Mr. Pilgrim as General Secretary, because we have the disgraceful situation whereby the only person who knew the date for the general election, I assume, was Mr. Stuart, yet when he gave that date the DLP was not ready for the election,” Mcclean opined.

He stressed that for many years, Barbadians were unhappy with the austerity measures put in place by the former administration and the indecisiveness of its leader.

Noting he had “no sympathy” for the defeated candidates, he also predicted that several of these would not return, but suggested this could help get the party back on its original path.

“If the party can get back to its philosophical moorings and have people who are genuinely steeped in the policies of the DLP, because I maintain that the people who were at the forefront of the leadership of the DLP know nothing about the core principles of the party that Errol Barrow built, because it has moved from the party that brought about free education, to the party that has ended it,” he added.

Even though he was beaten soundly by the Barbados Labour Party’s Charles Griffith, Mcclean stated there were no regrets, even expressing happiness with Griffith’s historic win - the first time ever the DLP has lost the St. John seat since its creation.

“I am happy this morning, even though it is not a person from the party I have supported all my life, I am happy that from today St. John is represented by somebody from St. John,” he added.