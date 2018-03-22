DLP candidate for the City says he’s been making a difference

DEMOCRATIC Labour Party (DLP) candidate for The City, Henderson Williams, says he has been hard at work seeking to enhance the overall living conditions of residents.

Williams told the media during a press conference at his office yesterday that he has been in discussion with relevant government Ministries as it relates to starting projects to improve the roads in that constituency, upgrading homes, and making it possible for some constituents who do not yet own the land where they have been living for many years to do so.

“One of the issues which we may have is that the Urban Development Commission (UDC) may be willing to assist an individual to put on a water toilet for example. A group might be willing to come and assist somebody with putting on a bathroom for example, but the persons don’t have proper titles for the land.

“Some residents are living on land that they technically do not own. That might be a case of adverse possession, really and truly when you look at it, or it may be a situation where it is a de facto tenantry but nobody really moved to rectify the situation and [obtain] the title for those individuals. We have been working with Urban to see that people have proper ownership of their lands,” Williams said.

In addition, the candidate, who has been working on other activities projects to develop the lives of constituents, including sporting events, and a programme for young fathers, said he has also been having talks with Minister of Housing, Denis Kellman, regarding the provision of housing solutions for some residents.

“The Cabinet of Barbados has vested some of the units in the industrial estates, in town and throughout the country in persons, so they actually have a space to call their own. I am really about looking out for all persons who are in need, putting together resources to help all those who we can help,” Williams said. (AH)