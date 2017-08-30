CULTURE BOOST

MEMBER of Parliament for St Michael West Central James Paul is hoping for a cultural awakening in Barbados following the recently concluded CARIFESTA 13.

Speaking to The Barbados Advocate, Paul, who commended his Government for hosting the festival, recalled that following the CARIFESTA held in Barbados over 30 years ago, there was a cultural awakening in the country that contributed to many Barbadians becoming more aware of their African connection.

The Member of Parliament said he is hoping that something similar takes place on this occasion, to demonstrate to “our young black people in this country that they need not be ashamed of their African heritage”.

“Let us use this as an opportunity for further cultural development so that we can actually export our culture in a way that it needs to be exported.

“I think one of the things that I am bothered about that we are seeing is that we have so much of an infinity to western values that we are forgetting our own African based culture,” he said.

“I think that those persons who would have attended the events that happened around CARIFESTA and saw some of the culture from other islands, would have formed a deep appreciation of the immense contribution that the African traditions have made to Caribbean cultural life and we should not lose it,” Paul added.

Paul said he was pleased that some of the groups which came to the island for CARIFESTA 13 went into communities to share a piece of their cultural with residents.

He made special reference to some of the members of the St Lucia delegation who stayed at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School and got involved in community life.

The Member of Parliament said given the level of violence among the youth, the solution lies in cultural values they must be taught from an early age. (AH)