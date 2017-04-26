Cost of crime too high

According to a 2014 report by the Inter-American Development Bank, the cost of crime and violence in the Caribbean and Latin America tells a sad story.

This comment came from the Chairperson of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council of Ministers of National Security and Law Enforcement, Rayburn Blackmoore, as he spoke during the Border Security Professional Exchange Conference, which was held at the Hilton Hotel yesterday morning.

Blackmoore noted that the US$264 billion that was spent in 2014 was an extremely high price for countries whose economies were already struggling.

He expressed that having a conference such as the one yesterday was ideal, as there is a need for functional co-operation and partnership among countries, as none of the countries are capable of defeating any of the security challenges that they face alone. He added that there was no substitute for developing true partnership and building synergies among the region and international countries, and strongly encouraged persons present to make the most of the opportunity that they had before them.

“It is impossible to solve or manage security challenges confronting us today without co-operation from the national, regional and international levels,” he said.

Due to the fact that the countries, more specifically the developing countries, are not capable of defeating any security challenges alone, Blackmoore revealed that CARICOM understood the need to have functional co-operation and partnership, and expressed his gratitude towards the Government of the United States of America for its continued support.

Blackmoore went on to add that the conference was meant to be viewed as an exchange which provided a forum for many challenges that the region faced, to be discussed and expressed with a purpose of finding solutions for them.

He believed that working together was not impossible, and reminded persons of the fact that during Cricket World in 2007, persons were able to communicate well and work together.

“So do not tell me that we cannot do better in partnering to fight criminal elements in 2017,” he concluded.