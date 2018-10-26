Cool Kids programme to be launched in primary schools

A programme aimed at identifying students with anger management issues and providing help for these youngsters before their anger escalates into acts of violence is set to be launched in primary schools across the island soon.

This initiative of Crime Stoppers Barbados is a continuation of the one that they would have delivered at the secondary school level in approximately 16 schools across the island.

So says Crime Stoppers Barbados Chairman, Oral Reid, who spoke at a press conference yesterday at the Southern Palms Hotel.

“So today’s launch of the Cool Kids Programme now allows us to address children at the primary school level. We are however aware of the fact that there are just under 30 primary schools in Barbados, and that this phase to which we speak seeks to address five schools, but we are aware that we have to tackle this in various phases, perhaps, five or so phases, with a view of covering all of the primary schools in Barbados,” he explained

“We believe that this programme is essential since we recognise that managing crime and dealing with issues of crime and violence must be addressed at the primary level, together with what is being done with other non-Governmental organisations and Government to assist in stemming this development, in terms of social disharmony and violent crimes in Barbados.”

Reid sent out his thanks to UNICEF for partnering with them on phase one, but stated that they would need the support of corporate Barbados to embark on the other phases.

According to Programme Director, Sherie Holder-Olutayo, “There is also another component to this programme which is a poster initiative on child abuse, which we have partnered with UNICEF along with the Child Care Board on. A lot of the anger that child are experiencing comes from somewhere. That …abuse could be in the form of neglect, physical or sexual abuse, or emotional abuse. And we have created this poster initiative which would be put in all of the primary schools in Barbados as well as the polyclinics so that we can continue to raise awareness on the issue of child abuse that remains a bit of a problem in Barbados, and this way, we can get caregivers, teachers and those who are in charge of kids to be more vigilant and aware when they see the signs, they can call Crime Stoppers Barbados 1-800-8477 or they can contact the Child Care Board as well.”