Concern about possible increase in homelessness

Kemar Saffrey, President of the Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society (BVHS) is concerned about the rising number of homeless people in this country.

While speaking to The Barbados Advocate at the Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation’s Scotiabank $20 Challenge presentation to charities at the Cave Hill School of Business, he warned, “Based on the numbers for this year and so early in the year, we are seeing more persons homeless, and what you could have at the end of the year is a greater increase based on the statistics.

“Landlords are not being as lenient as some people would want, but the landlord has a business to run, the landlord can’t wait six and seven months as they have their mortgages to pay. The job losses are playing a greater role, we are seeing a high number of persons [who] were laid off by Government. We are also seeing cases where people are being evicted because they have not been paid by Government. I have a case now where a mother and a baby are sleeping on a step, and she is a Government worker, but the problem is that she is not getting the money on time and every landlord is not lenient as they too are trying to make ends meat to pay their mortgage.”

Acknowledging that he believes Barbadians are very caring, Saffrey said “what is happening is when persons are coming to the Society, they would have already gone to a family member for a few weeks, then another one for another month… Barbadians are willing to help, but they are struggling.

“There were times that people could help other family members, but the economy is difficult to do that at this time. We have to look at the welfare system to ensure those that need help can get it. There are persons that have been on welfare for years and thus, it is harder on the slim budget of the Welfare department to help anyone that is new. There is economic change and social development that has to take place in Barbados.”

Saffrey noted, “We had a serious increase in the amount of persons that were affected by crime on the streets; earlier this year a homeless person was murdered. We have actually seen a decrease now that we advocate on it and the police have been backing us and we are hoping that it does not rise again. We will have the ground-breaking for a shelter for men and a shelter for women and children in Bridgetown next month. We want to have a shelter to prevent persons from having to be on the streets; we are looking at a homeless prevention, not a homeless reaction.”

He added, “We believe because of the work we have done and taking our message in the schools, we believe persons are more receptive to the homeless. Businesses and other entities are calling to work with us because of our advocacy movement... The culture has changed from this being a laughing matter; people understand the seriousness of this issue and it can happen to anyone.” (NB)