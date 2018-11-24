Compromise reached in school vending saga

A compromise has been reached between the Board of Management of the Grantley Adams Secondary School, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and the vendors outside the institution.

This was revealed by the Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw, as she addressed the media yesterday evening just outside the St. Joseph school.

“I believe that we have found a compromise going forward, but I believe that we would have to put certain guidelines in place going forward to ensure that they are compliant requirements of health,” she said.

She explained that while the correct steps were not taken immediately in relation to the vendors, the principal was mainly responding to an issue of security.

She revealed that Miss. B, who was previously prohibited from selling on the grounds of the school, will be able to return on Monday. Additionally, she noted that the vendors would be required to fill out an application to the School Board and then to the Ministry for approval once they met the nutritional requirements.

“We’re not looking to hinder the development and growth of the entrepreneurs, but we want them to know that they have to follow the guidelines. If you’re coming to the school and if you don’t meet the criteria, then the Board of the school and the Ministry has the right to say ‘ply your trade elsewhere’,” she said.