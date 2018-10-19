Charting the future

Efforts are on to make the second oldest political party in this country financially viable.

Following the devastating defeat at the polls this past May, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) – having not secured any seats in the House of Assembly – lost the $150 000 subvention it received for over two decades to assist with its daily administration costs.

However, DLP President, Verla De Peiza, says the Party is not allowing that fact to keep them down. In fact, she said there is a plan to make the once sought-after auditorium at its George Street headquarters commercially viable again.

In a recent interview with The Barbados Advocate, De Peiza explained that they will employ a great deal of sweat equity to make that a reality, just as was done when it was originally built. She added that just as a committee has been established to help with their public relations, there is committee with an eye on their financial structure. She indicated that it has not been too difficult a process to execute to date, as there was fortunately a plan already in the pipeline to refurbish the facility.

“We have always been a volunteer organisation, the auditorium was built by the blood, sweat and tears of our people and level of energy is required again and is on board. For our annual conference people came out painted, power washed, raked up leaves and this was our annual conference where some people were saying you should postpone it, but our members stepped up,” she said.

De Peiza added, “We have to have, whether it is perforce or not, we have to have fiscal responsibility starting at home. Not having the subvention will make us very careful and we have the auditorium which has been neglected. There was a time when the auditorium was the place to hold events; it is still there, and we already have our building team working to get it back to the state that we can announce that it is open for business”.

Noting that the project is being spearheaded by the new General Secretary Guyson Mayers, she said the priority at this time is to get the auditorium up and running. The newly minted president said that they will be drawing on various expertise and skills within the political organisation to make that a reality and further noted that as time goes on, the intention is to ensure there is a sustainable maintenance plan in place to ensure the upkeep of the facility well into the future.

“We have from engineers, all the way through to carpenters and labour workers within our ranks, that is how it was built and that is how it is going to be refurbished,” she said.

Her comments came as she noted that the Party of the late Father of Independence and National Hero Errol Barrow is “a little ahead of the game” having an asset that can be used to raise funds and she said they are not taking that for granted.

“I think what it will teach us is how to be self-sufficient. When we get back to the point where we can claim a subvention that would be bonus, that would be cream but we would know where we are getting the money to run our operating cost, we would not have to be dependent on others to help us,” she stated. (JRT)