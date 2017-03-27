Caribbean ARI: 10 years and going strong

THE management and staff of Caribbean ARI recently celebrated the company’s tenth anniversary in grand style, at the historic Gun Hill Signal Station.

General Manager, Toni McDonald, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the staff of the company, which is one of the key travel retail concessionaires at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc., a joint venture between Aer Rianta International and Caribbean Airways.

Chairman of the Board, Doug Hoyte, who has been with the company for the last eight years, commended the level of growth over the years, and highlighted the comments of the excellent reviews he receives from satisfied customers of Caribbean Ari.

Recognition was given to all the team for their commitment and service over the past 10 years, and gifts presented to the Chairman and Barbadian Directors, Lindell Nurse and Frank Odle, GAIA CEO, David Barrow, and team.

Key local suppliers, Mount Gay, along with the very first members of staff to start ten years ago, and perfect attendance, were awarded during the ceremony.

Irish counterpart, Gerry Crawford, in a message delivered by McDonald, described the last ten years as an amazing journey. The Global Operations Chief said it is also very positive that closer ties have been fostered between the two companies, with a member of staff representing the Barbados team at the ARI International Star Awards in Dublin, and another member of staff recently attending a team visit of whisky ambassadors to Scotland.

“CARI is committed to our employees and providing development opportunities, and we hope to have more people from Barbados attend these key international development opportunities,” he said. (JH)