Call to support local farmers

The recent warning from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an outbreak of E. coli in the United States is a signal to local importers of romaine lettuce to move in a definitive way to support local farmers.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul, during a telephone interview yesterday.

The Tuesday November 20, 2018 advisory stated that the CDC requests that US consumers do not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants do not serve or sell any lettuce until the CDC learns more about the outbreak.

Paul noted that BAS is aware of the warning and a situation such as this can occur from time to time in the United States. Reminding Barbadians not to rely too heavily on imported foods, he highlighted that romaine lettuce can be grown locally, but at present producers are not adequately supported by the tourism industry and supermarkets.

He explained that Redlands Farm is an excellent producer of butterhead lettuce, however it has been unable to penetrate the hotel and tourism market. The CEO said that Barbadians must resist from thinking that the quality of local produce is subpar to what is produced in the United States or elsewhere.

Too many excuses

With lettuce, specifically romaine lettuce being grown in Barbados, Paul is of the firm belief that hotels and the tourism industry can promote the local butterhead or local lettuce, but there are “too many excuses” as to why it cannot be used in the hotel circuit.

The BAS head stressed that in the USA, there is a push to use locally grown produce in their hotels.

“It is only (in Barbados) that we seem to think we can cater to a (specific) palate, for instance imported produce,” said Paul.

The Barbados Advocate reached out to the Ministry of Health and Wellness for comment on the CDC warning, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

As it relates to the response of local supermarkets, one of the major chains, Massy Stores, has put safety measures in place. Operations Director of Massy Stores, Richard Cox, indicated that the company is aware of the alert and they have pulled the imported romaine lettuce off the shelves until they can get the all-clear from their supplier. In the interim, Massy will provide consumers with a locally grown variety.

“We do get local romaine lettuce from time to time and as long as we get that, it will be on our shelves,” said Cox.

Late yesterday afternoon, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs advised that persons should avoid eating romaine lettuce or salad mixes which include the lettuce. They also advised that “people infected with E. coli can have a wide range of symptoms, which appear within one to ten days after contact with the bacteria. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhoea.

“Although some persons may not get sick at all, they can still spread the infection to others. Others may feel as though they have a bad case of upset stomach, and in some cases, individuals may become seriously ill and must be hospitalised. Most symptoms end within five to ten days. There is no real treatment for E. coli infections, other than monitoring the illness, providing comfort, and preventing dehydration through proper hydration and nutrition. People who develop complications may need further treatment, like dialysis for kidney failure. You should contact your health-care provider if symptoms persist”.