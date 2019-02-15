Call for more guidance counsellors in schools

RETIRED Deputy Commissioner of Police Bertie Hinds does not believe that one guidance counsellor in the nation’s schools is enough to tackle the emerging deviant behaviour at an early stage.

Hinds, who is now the managing director of B.A.H Consulting, was at the time weighing in on the crime situation in Barbados. He said: “I am still at a lost why in this day and age that you have only one guidance counsellor in the school with a roll of 900...sometimes 1 200 people. One guidance counsellor cannot treat to the issues that are confronting these children. It is impossible,” he charged.

“You leave the teacher to get on with the teaching, and your guidance counsellor having identified trends in deviant behaviour, bullying, taking up people’s lunch, cursing and it is fashionable nowadays for school children to gamble at school.”

Parents must ‘latch on to children’

He said with peer pressure also being mixed into the equation, parents must not be afraid to latch onto children.

“They are becoming adults. They are going to soak it in. By 16-17 they are in full blown deviancy – using drugs, influenced by older people and next thing you know they bring firearms to school.

“...When in lower school, that is the time parents should latch on to their children and investigate everything they are doing. You don’t have to let them know you’re investigating, but when you get the evidence confront them with it.”

He said it should be the moral obligation of every parent to attend PTA meetings, noting that the majority are woefully absent. Hinds stressed that while it is important to know how a child is doing academically, they must also be made aware of any deviance or signs of drifting into bad company.

He warned that there are persons in the schools who come from depressed communities...“where their standards are down to the ground and [they are] mixing with your child...If that child does not have a strong moral compass developed in the home, they will succumb to the pressures from these people from communities that are depressed and dependent on the proceeds of drug running,” he warned. (JH)