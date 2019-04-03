Call for gun bounty

Attorney General Dale Marshall says the incidence of gun related homicides has been on an upward trajectory over the last 30 years.

Speaking on Saturday night at the Crime Stoppers Barbados’ 10th anniversary reception at Southern Palms Beach Club, he said while between 1988 and 1998 there where a total of 42 gun related homicides, that figure mushroomed between 1998 and 2008 to reach some 101, and grew still within the last decade, reaching 140.

While alluding to the deaths recorded so far for the year resulting from gun violence, the Attorney General lamented that only a very small number of the reports made to Crime Stoppers involves gun related crime, and he put the case for a special bounty to be established for reports leading to the recovery of firearms. That suggestion, he explained, was made to him by Barbadian jurist, Justice Carlisle Greaves, who is currently sitting on the Supreme Court of Bermuda.

“I think we all recognise that the Barbados we are seeing today is vastly different from the Barbados we enjoyed 10 years before Crime Stoppers started and even 10 years before that... The amount of resources that are being employed by the Royal Barbados Police Force today in relation to gun crime and the things that are connected to it, is a tremendous drain on the resources of the Force,” he maintained.

Even though he did not have the figures to hand, Marshall insisted that more police man hours are being used trying to combat gun and drug related crimes, than are spent on other issues. Noting the changing dynamics of the crime situation, he noted that the last big spike in crime, which occurred some 15 years ago, was not related to guns, rather burglaries was the “hot fire” of that time.

“…The days when people had one gun and two bullets are long past. We are not dealing with a society where somehow or another in somebody’s mind, it could be all right for an 18-year old to have the same kind of firearm that is issued to the members of the Royal Barbados Police Force. So when we say that Barbados has strayed very far away from where it used to be to where we are now, I think you would appreciate that we are in really uncharted and treacherous waters,” he said.

He went on to explain that one of the challenge the authorities face is trying to get members of the society to recognise that crime is not a police issue. Noting that the police are called in after a crime has occurred, to try to solve it, Marshall maintained that they cannot be successful in that endeavour without the benefit of intelligence. He made the point while indicating that Barbadians are somewhat reluctant to provide information they know regarding criminal activity.

“It is that breach that Crime Stoppers fills most admirably and it is a breach that needs to be filled now more than ever. Our societies are at risk,” he contended.

Reflecting on the small size of the nation, he said that crime is not confined to inner city neighbourhoods, and is touching even the rural parishes, where some young men are threatening their law abiding neighbours with guns.

“Please don’t let us ever lull ourselves into feeling this is an us and them phenomenon; don’t let us lull ourselves into feeling that this is something that affects the poor, but not the privileged; that it affects unsaved, but not the saved. Barbados is a wonderful place to be because of our closeness, but it also means that absolutely all of us are at risk,” he stated.

Addressing the audience earlier, Chairman of Crime Stoppers, Oral Reid also spoke of the importance of persons relaying vital information they know about crime to the authorities, as he noted that this is essential in solving crime. He bolstered the point while referring to research that shows that only 17 percent of all crime is solved as a result of forensic interrogation. He said that all the other success realised, would have to been the result of engaging with the community. (JRT)