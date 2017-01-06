BWA to pay for not meeting Guaranteed Standards of Service

THE Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be required to make monetary compensation to customers who are affected by the company’s failure to meet Guaranteed Standards of Service.

In addition, while it won’t have to pay compensation for any breaches of the Overall Standards of Service, the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) could enforce penalties when such breaches do occur.

This is according to a decision reached by the FTC on the BWA Standards of Service 2018-2021.

The FTC said that the Standards of Service outline the time frame within which specific issues are to be addressed.

“In each instance where there is a failure to meet specific targets for a Guaranteed Standard of Service, the BWA will be required to make a monetary, compensatory payment to the affected customer, except under force

majeure conditions or other extenuating circumstances,” the FTC said.

The Standards of Service will be implemented from January 1, 2018 and will be in place until December 31, 2021.

There are nine Guaranteed Standards of Service and 12 Overall Standards of Service. The former includes installation of service, response to complaints, wrongful disconnections, repair/replacement of faulty meter, reconnection after payment of overdue amount and reconnection fee, and reliability of supply.

Stating that all claims must be manual, the FTC said that customers must make them directly to the BWA when seeking compensation. “In order to receive compensation, which will be given as a credit on the (water) bill, customers must make their submissions within three months of the occurrence,” the Commission advised.

Some of the Overall Standards of Service include meter reading, reinstatement of property, notification of planned interruption, potable water quality, and repair of ruptured mains.

This grace period between now and January 1, 2018, will allow the BWA to prepare its operating systems for the administration of the Standards of Service while also affording the BWA and the FTC the opportunity to sensitise the public. (JB)