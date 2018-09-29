BWA looking to acquire more generators

Concerted efforts are under way by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) to ensure that all their pumping stations are equipped with back-up generators.

Word of this came from General Manager of the BWA, Keithroy Halliday, who explained that the treatment plants as well as the main pumping stations such as the Belle already have back-up generators. He made the comments while speaking to The Barbados Advocate late yesterday morning, as he reflected on the company’s efforts to get water back to customers affected by outages after the passage of Tropical Storm Kirk.

According to the General Manager, they have already ordered three generators and are about to pay down on another eight, bringing the total to 11 at this time. He said steps will be taken to purchase the remainder. The goal is to have all 46 stations outfitted with a back-up generator.

Halliday said the intention is to ensure that those already in hand and those to be purchased will be able to cover 80 to 85 per cent of the water supply to the island.

“That is the minimum we are working with and because we have quite a number of other outlying stations and remote locations, as we get them in place we will be able to get to 100 per cent,” he stated.

Meanwhile, on the outages experienced by the BWA during the passage of Tropical Storm Kirk, he said they are pleased that the storm, which began affecting the island from Thursday night, passed without any major incident.

He revealed that where water supply was off, it was due for the most part to power outages at the various stations, while Bowmanston pumping station in St. John was taken offline, as is done during heavy rains, to ensure no discoloration of the water supply there. At the time of the interview, he said most of

the stations, including Bowmanston, were back online, but this was done gradually as the water supply had to be replenished.

“We did have a couple of stations that went down and they all went down because of power failures and our teams have been working assiduously to ensure that they get back up and running. We had secured the rental of several mobile generators and we are working to put those generators in place in the event that the Light and Power is not able to restore power in a timely way. We just want to make sure that we maximise the opportunity to supply water to the residents,” he said.

Adding to his comments, Rapid Response and Communications Manager Joy-Ann Haigh lauded the Barbados Light and Power (BL&P) for their efforts to restore the power. She said that as they were trying to deploy some of the generators, the BL&P was able to get some of the stations back on.

“They beat us to it. I must commend the BL&P for working side by side with the Barbados Water Authority,” she said.

Halliday and Haigh disclosed that tankers were deployed to a number of communities in parishes across the island, including Christ Church, St. John,

St. James, St. Thomas and St. Andrew as they waited for water to build back up in the pumping stations which were affected. Additionally, they said the BWA sent tankers to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

