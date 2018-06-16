BWA embarking on programme to remove grease from sewer lines

The Barbados Water Authority is at present undertaking a project which will see that entity working with householders and commercial businesses on the South Coast to eliminate fats, oils and grease in the sewer lines.

Grafton Best, Safety and Health Officer and the project’s Coordinator, who will be working along with a team from the Wastewater Division of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), briefed members of the media about their plans yesterday as the BWA continued its work of conducting inspections on sewer network connections and grease traps in the area. The briefing took place on location at Mojo’s car park in Worthing, Christ Church.

“Given the challenges with fats, oil and grease within the sewer system, we have had tremendous problems…so that the Barbados Water Authority now needs to eliminate them from the system.

“In order to do this, we did commence a programme to rid the manholes of the quantity of grease that was coming into the main sewer line. We did that and now that we have the injection wells into operation at the plant, we discovered that there is still further grease that has to come out of the system,” Best explained.

“Now the grease traps are within the households and hence the programme to meet and touch base and rub shoulders with the householders within the 12 catchment areas, starting from west of Dundo Lane to east of Enterprise Coast Road. Our target is to visit a lot of these households within the coming days and months to discuss with them the issue of fats, oils and grease and to sit with them and seek to have a programme that is conducted by the Wastewater Division to eliminate this grease from the sewer system,” he added.

“Our aim is to inspect all of the grease traps where they are installed at the domestic and commercial properties such as restaurants and hotels and where there are no grease traps, we would want to encourage householders to install the grease traps,” Best stressed.

He meanwhile noted that the BWA will be making sound recommendations as to the suppliers of grease traps to ensure that the best quality and construction and their ability to be maintained over a period of time.

Best is also sending the message to householders especially, to become more environmentally friendly and refrain from depositing their fats, oils and grease in the sewerage system in the meantime. (RSM)