Business Monday: Ocean Two NVQ, CVQ accredited

THE Ocean Hotels group has cemented itself as a leader in training and human resource development in the tourism and hospitality industry.

This was underscored with the recent accreditation of the Ocean Two Resort, one of three hotels in the group, as an Assessment Centre for National and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (NVQs and CVQs) in collaboration with the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET Council).

“We place great emphasis on employee development, and having an assessment centre in the Ocean Hotels Group makes us proud to be standard bearers, both locally and regionally. We are extremely proud of this achievement,” said Patricia Dass, the Group General Manager.

Other properties making up the Ocean Hotels Group are the Sea Breeze Hotel and South Beach Hotel, and last week a ceremony was staged at the Ocean Two Resort, based at Dover Christ Church, to recognise the establishment of the Assessment Centre offering Level 2 CVQs in Customer service in the tourism industry.

Minister of Labour, Senator Esther Byer-Suckoo, Chairman of the TVET Council, Dr. Hensley Sobers and Executive Director, Henderson Eastmond, were among those attending the ceremony, and Education and Tourism executives reported that the programme was the first step before various other programmes, for National and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications were rolled out for employees of the Ocean Hotels Group, to enhance their personal and professional skills.

Dass praised General Manager, Paul Collymore, Special Projects Co-ordinator, Jenise Hurley and Training Officer, Megan Jordan, for their work and commitment in working with the TVET Council to establish the centre, and also in developing the curriculum.

Over the coming year, she said the programme will be rolled out across the entire Ocean Hotels group, and they were in the process of preparing the curriculum for other qualifications, such as Bar Service Level 1 & 2; Food and Drink Service Level 1 & 2; Food Preparation and Cookery Level 1 & 2; Housekeeping Level 1 & 2; Leadership Level 2 & 3; Management Level 2 & 3 and Reception Level 1 & 2.

Minister of Labour, Dr. Byer-Suckoo, praised the Ocean Hotels group for making the progressive step and investing in employee development, and urged other businesses on the island to follow their example.

Executive Director of the TVET Council, Eastmond also lauded the management of Ocean Two for undertaking the bold move to train its own employees, and said the Council was looking forward to working closely with the Resort as a learning centre, while seeking to establish higher level qualifications across the hospitality industry.

“Beyond Level 2, we have a Level 3 in Commercial Food Preparation; Bakery Chef Level 3; Sous Chef Level 4, which is a degree level; Housekeeping Levels 1 to 3, which is housekeeping supervision and Level 4 in house-keeping management,” he said.

Eastmond added: “We at the TVET Council are committed to life-long learning, and we are committed to strengthening existing sectors that Barbados depend heavily on.”