bstu on the watch

Following reports coming from teachers of the Combermere School, the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) plans to pay closer attention to that institution.

So says Mary-Ann Redman, President of the BSTU, following a meeting at Solidarity House yesterday evening.

“Some distressing facts were revealed today and therefore we would have to give Combermere some serious attention in the next couple of days,” she said.

Redman noted that some of the members of the union were only just hearing some of the information regarding the matter involving a student and a magazine, and based on what was said today, there is a “high level of concern”.

“What I heard today was very disturbing to me and the general membership, and that is why the union now has to seriously investigate and understand really what is happening for the protection of both the teachers and the students involved,” she said.

The President went on to say that during yesterday’s meeting, they also looked at strategising in terms of whether or not their salaries would be docked following a march they took part in recently, and what avenues were opened to them as well as the best course of action.