BSTU WANTS ANSWERS

THE Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) is demanding that the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) provide a clear and full explanation as to what has caused the proliferation of ungraded marks across the system.

President Mary Redman made it clear while speaking to the media during a press conference at Solidarity Building yesterday, that the CXC irregularities in Barbados and other Caribbean countries need to be addressed as the public is owed an explanation.

Redman said there must be acceptance and culpability wherever it lies, and a commitment to address the professional reputation of teachers – who had absolutely no hand in the fiasco – is needed.

“The Minister of Education [Ronald Jones] has an obligation and it is hoped that obvious answers will be required of him in Parliament, in this regard, even though he may seek to ignore us in the BSTU in our quest for such answers.

“The CXC needs to be held responsible where there is culpability on their part. The Ministry must hold CXC responsible and protect the interest of students sitting their exams,” Redman said.

The President stressed that there cannot be any perceived attempts of the two entities covering for one another, or the perception that cooperation and collaboration will go beyond where those two actions are used at their highest moral levels.