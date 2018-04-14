Broomes: Enforce school rules

School officials are being urged to enforce school rules and codes of conduct.

“Insist on them, and be honest, firm and fair in such enforcement,” retired principal Jeffrey Broomes stated, as he referred to latecomers and the slackers who see hanging out in the van stand as more of a priority than moving hastily to school or home.

In fact, while delivering the Child Care Board (CCB) Public Lecture on “Addressing Youth Violence – Protect Our Children, Save Our Country”, he highlighted that one of the major contributing factors to this “van culture” which encourages deviancy and youth violence is the transfer of students from primary to secondary school.

“Whenever this is raised, the discussion wallows into one about the Common Entrance Examination, which it is not. Testing is a normal part of every school system in every country in the world. It is how the results of the examination are used that is at the core of the conversation and nothing else.”

However, he stressed, “It is nonsensical to me that at a time when we have more than enough secondary school spaces and when there is at least one secondary school in every parish, we are still languishing in the practices that were necessary for a past that needed to function in the way to address the problems of the time. We now have unnecessary mass daily student movement and the obvious gatherings in the van stand.”

In addition to negatively impacting the available time for students to be involved in the after school character building extra-curricular activities, Broomes believes it also leaves children exposed and presents an expensive challenge to the transportation system.

“Why is this still happening? Is it simply to immortalise brand name schools? These are different days and all that is presented is a message that we have prima donnas at the top and failures at the bottom. It does not have to be like this; it should not be like this. The allocation process is crying out for change,” said Broomes, who is offering to serve on any committee that may be formed to chart a better course for student allocation. (TL)