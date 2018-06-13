BPSA head: Don’t expect tax concessions

Head of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) says he does not anticipate Government giving any tax concessions to encourage private sector investment.

Chairman of the BPSA, Charles Herbert, was speaking during the Post Budget Breakfast event hosted by the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and PwC at the Hilton Hotel yesterday morning. He made the point while responding to a comment from Immediate Past President of the BCCI, Eddie Abed, that the Budget lacked measures to encourage investment in specific areas of the economy.

“One of the surest ways we can get to the finish line sooner is by growing the economy, but yet yesterday’s announcements had nothing about tax relief. There is $9 billion sitting in the banks and credit unions and so on earning 25 cents on a thousand [dollars]. I am absolutely surprised that the Prime Minister didn’t give some sort of tax relief to those who took the money and invested it in specific areas,” Abed said.

While noting that funds – some $10 million – have been earmarked for entrepreneurs through the Trust Loan Programme, the local businessman said he feels if persons were given a concession to write off an investment into a venture capital or start-up operation, the private sector could help to boost entrepreneurship and Government would not have to get involved.

“If we felt more investment needed to go into certain areas like EE [Energy Efficiency] or RE [Renewable Energy], I would have liked to have seen some tax relief in that area so that we could direct that money into that area. Yet there was absolutely no mention of that. Can we expect that would come in phase two, or phase three?” Abed queried.

In response to the question of new direct tax concessions to grow the economy, Herbert said in his opinion the answer was “absolutely no”, contending that there is not enough money around to facilitate it.

“I don’t think we should be looking for somebody to pay us to make an investment, I think we should be looking for an investment to happen easily and quickly and let’s try and design investments and make money on their own,” he said.

But, he suggested that Government’s promise to improve the ease of doing business in this country, should in itself help to boost the economy.

“What I believe we are going to get is those 30 windmills that have had their applications stuck for the last six years, I think you’re going to get those applications approved to start. Those Town Planning stuff, whether it is adding on a bedroom to your house or building a new hotel, I think you’re going to see that speed up. I think what you are going to see that grows the economy, is a change in the pace in which things happen,” he said.

Adding to his comments, Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Roseanne Myers, said that improving the business climate “does not require a dime to be spent additional”. Rather, she said, it requires brainpower and the will to do things better and faster.

“I believe that the Prime Minister has promised that as of next week the whole discussion on Town Planning will start, the whole discussion on investment will start and we are really chomping at the bit to get that first meeting to look at all of the projects that we can unlock, because growth is really where we need to focus. But we have some realities that we’ve had to face, but we can’t take our eye off the ball,” she added. (JRT)