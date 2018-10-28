BLP rewards stalwarts, party faithful

SPIRITS were high in St. John on Friday night during the Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) 80th anniversary awards ceremony.

Relishing in the resounding May 24 victory at the polls, the fact that they were able to host the conference in a constituency which was never – before the 2018 elections – won by the BLP was also celebrated during the ceremony which was held in the Estwick Glasgow Auditorium of the Lodge School.

Several awards were presented, including Constituency and League Awards for members’ contributions and unwavering support to the party. Awards were also presented for outstanding contributions to the community and wider Barbados in sports, culture, education and the environment.

Prime Minister and party leader, Mia Amor Mottley, was on hand to present stalwart of the party and former Cabinet Minister Delisle Bradshaw with the coveted Grantley Adams Award.

Delivering brief comments, Prime Minister Mottley paid homage to Bradshaw and other stalwarts who helped to build the party to what it is today.

“We are conscious that we don’t stand here in St. John by accident. That we have come here on the shoulders of those of you who not only ploughed to build this great party when you were in active participation, but we are also conscious that the work that you have given to us in recent years has been invaluable in helping us to rebuild this institution. And that we in its 80th year ... can celebrate in a parish that we can celebrate is of great importance to us, but we are ever mindful that we did not get here on our own,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Mottley also acknowledged Bradshaw’s daughter, Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw, who was unable to attend, but whom the Prime Minister assured was watching and was there in spirit. “We wish her all the very best as we celebrate the work of her father.”

The BLP’s 80th Annual General Conference officially began yesterday and featured an address by Prime Minister Mottley. The conference will continue today at the Lodge School with a featured address by Opposition Leader of Jamaica, Dr. Peter Phillips. (JH)