Black Rock Police Station opens

THE former Black Rock Police Station has received a $2 million facelift, as part of the Citizen Security facilities Project, funded through the National Insurance Board.

However, the renovated facility now houses the Truth Verification Unit and the Family Conflict Intervention Unit – which are existing departments of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).

“This project at the Police Station has been completed on time and on budget,” Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs, the Hon. Adriel Brathwaite, revealed during the opening ceremony of the building now known as “The Black Rock Police Station Annex”.

Noting the unwelcoming state of the former Police Station, Braithwaite recalled, “When I became Attorney General, one of the first things I committed to the Royal Barbados Police Force was that I will do all within my power – even with our fiscal challenges – to transform their working environments.

“When I walked into this building several years ago, I was frankly ashamed of the conditions that our officers were asked to work under, and that became the reason for moving the station across the street, where they have been for the last couple of years,” he admitted.

The Attorney General therefore urged Commissioner of Police (Ag), Tyrone Griffith, to not only utilise the facility for the agreed usage, but to ensure that it is kept in pristine condition.

The work at the Police Station, which commenced on February 1st, 2016, entailed the renovation, refurbishment and furniture outfitting of the existing two-storey building.

Special features of the Annex include The Family Conflict Invention Unit, incorporating a “soft space” to be utilised during interactions with children and distressed individuals; whist the Truth Verification Unit is outfitted with a state-of-the-art Case Cracker System, used by the US Federal Departments, including Naval Criminal Investigation Services and Air Force Special Intelligence. (TL)